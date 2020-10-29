Callaway (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday.
Callaway followed up Wednesday's absence with some activity during Thursday's session, so he's taking a step in the right direction for Sunday's visit to Chicago. He may be joined by Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) for the first time since Week 1 after the stud wide receiver also practiced in a limited capacity Thursday. Even if both suit up Sunday, Callaway is poised for a decent workload with Emmanuel Sanders (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list.