Callaway will not return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to a knee injury, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Callaway limped off the field in the second quarter, and the Saints officially ruled him out shortly after halftime. He didn't have a target before exiting Sunday's contest. Tre'Quan Smith will continue to serve as New Orleans' third receiver behind Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.
