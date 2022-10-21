Callaway secured two of six targets for 20 yards in the Saints' 42-34 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday night.

Callaway had a forgettable night overall despite the continued expanded opportunity afforded by the absences of Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), as his drop led to the first of two late-first-half pick-sixes of Andy Dalton. Callaway finished tied for third on the team in targets and now has at least six in three of the last four games. However, that's led to single-game highs of just three catches and 53 yards, and if one or both of Thomas and Landry are healthy enough to return in the Week 8 matchup against the Raiders on Oct. 30, Callaway's role could certainly shrink.