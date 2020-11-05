Callaway (ankle) practiced in full Thursday.
Callaway was becoming more involved in the Saints offense before an ankle injury sidelined him this past Sunday at Chicago. With a full practice finally under his belt this week, he seems poised to regain his standing, especially if Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) continues to miss time. In his previous two appearances Weeks 5 and 7, Callaway combined for 12 catches (on 16 targets) for 109 yards.
More News
-
Saints' Marquez Callaway: Logs limited session•
-
Saints' Marquez Callaway: Ruled out for Week 8•
-
Saints' Marquez Callaway: Increases activity Thursday•
-
Saints' Marquez Callaway: DNP on Wednesday•
-
Saints' Marquez Callaway: Tending to minor sprain•
-
Saints' Marquez Callaway: Departs Sunday's game•