Callaway (ankle) practiced in full Thursday.

Callaway was becoming more involved in the Saints offense before an ankle injury sidelined him this past Sunday at Chicago. With a full practice finally under his belt this week, he seems poised to regain his standing, especially if Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) continues to miss time. In his previous two appearances Weeks 5 and 7, Callaway combined for 12 catches (on 16 targets) for 109 yards.

