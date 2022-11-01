Callaway gathered in his only target for 10 yards on 21 offensive snaps during Sunday's 24-0 victory over the Raiders.

Callaway logged his fewest offensive snaps, targets and receptions since Week 3, even though Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) remained out Sunday. The 6-foot-2 pass caught 10 of his 22 targets for 114 yards over the previous four weeks, but he tied for sixth in targets in this contest, and he also played fewer offensive snaps than fellow wideouts Tre'Quan Smith (38), Chris Olave (37) and Kevin White (30). Callaway's diminished role may indicate that he's fallen down the team's wide-receiver depth chart, which doesn't bode well for his target share heading into next Monday's game against the Ravens.