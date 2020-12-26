Callaway (knee) brought in three of four targets for 26 yards and returned one punt for 16 yards in the Saints' 52-33 win over the Vikings on Friday.

The undrafted rookie was solid in his return from a three-game absence, tying for second in the team in targets while serving as one of the Drew Brees' top three wideouts. Callaway put together a pair of solid efforts earlier in the season with Michael Thomas out of action; with the latter once again on injured reserve due to his nagging ankle issues and Tre'Quan Smith sharing the same designation, Callaway could see even more volume in the Week 17 regular-season finale versus the Panthers.