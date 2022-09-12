Callaway was not targeted while playing 20 offensive snaps during the Saints' 27-26 victory against the Falcons on Sunday.

Callaway lined up out wide on 33 percent of New Orleans' offensive plays during this season opener. Still, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston opted to direct his 34 passing attempts, including 24 in the second half, to other receivers during the team's comeback win as Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas and rookie first-rounder Chris Olave accounted for all but one of the team's wide receiver targets Sunday. It's likely that Callaway will continue to see a lack of opportunities as long as the aforementioned trio remains healthy.