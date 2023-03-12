The Saints are not expected to tender Callaway, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Callaway has totaled 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns in three years with the Saints and was set for restricted free agency this summer, but the undrafted wideout will be free to sign anywhere he wants if his contract isn't tendered. Fowler added that a return to the Saints could still be in the cards if Callaway can't find a better deal elsewhere, but for now, the 6-foot-2 speedster appears on his way out of New Orleans.
