Callaway caught a four-yard touchdown on his lone target over 13 offensive snaps during Sunday's 22-14 loss to Carolina.
Callaway made the most of his limited offensive opportunities Week 3, as he hauled in a pass for a score from quarterback Jameis Winston with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. However, the third-year wideout played his fewest offensive snaps in a game the season, as Tre'Quan Smith made his 2022 debut before exiting with a concussion. Callaway also appeared on six special-teams snaps against the Panthers, though he could see a bigger role Week 4 after starting wideouts Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (foot) both picked up injuries this past weekend.
