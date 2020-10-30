Callaway (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Chicago, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Callaway saw 16 targets the past two weeks, catching 12 passes for 109 yards. He picked up an ankle injury during last week's win over the Panthers, and he'll now be out for at least one game despite logging limited practices Thursday and Friday. With Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (reserve/COVID-19) also unavailable, the Saints are left with Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harris as their top wide receivers.