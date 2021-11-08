Callaway caught three of six targets for 25 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 27-25 loss to Atlanta.

Callaway had a seventh target that he dropped but the play was nullified by a penalty. Even if it had counted, Callaway still wouldn't be averaging five targets per game on the year. While this modest volume was worth a roll of the dice when Jameis Winston (knee) was available, losing Winston for the season was a blow to Callaway's outlook, even if the indefinite absence of Michael Thomas (ankle) means Callaway won't have to share the top of the depth chart. Whether it's Siemian or Taysom Hill at quarterback for New Orleans in Week 10 against Tennessee, Callaway probably will need to find the end zone to be of use in fantasy lineups.