Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith served as the Saints' top receivers during walk-through drills ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

After handling 96 and 72 percent snap shares in Week 4 and 5, Callaway looks primed for a similar level of playing time Sunday. Fellow wideouts Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) are sidelined for their third and second game in a row, respectively, while rookie first-round pick Chris Olave is inactive after he was unable to clear the concussion protocol. Additionally, the Saints are without another depth wideout in Deonte Harty (foot), who was recently moved to injured reserve. Of the five receivers who are active for the Saints this week, Callaway and Smith have combined for 12 of the 13 receptions the quintet has recorded this season.