Callaway caught three of seven targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 30-26 defeat against the Bengals.

Callaway paced the Saints' wide receiver corps in targets and offensive snaps with starters Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Chris Olave all out due to injury Sunday; however, the 24-year-old still finished third on the team in receiving yards behind Tre'Quan Smith (43 yards) and tight end Juwan Johnson (41 yards). With primary returner Deonte Harty (foot) out on IR, Callaway also fair caught one punt while splitting these duties with undrafted rookie Rashid Shaheed. Callaway has now played at least 72 percent of New Orleans' offensive snaps in each of the last three games, recording eight receptions (on 16 targets) for 94 yards during this span. He figures to see increased playing time once again if Thomas and Landry remain sidelined during Thursday's game against the Cardinals.