Callaway caught three of his six targets for 53 yards during Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Vikings.

After failing to haul in his lone target during the first half, Callaway caught all three of his passes on the Saints' opening drive of the third quarter. The third-year pass catcher also recorded his team's longest play from scrimmage with a 33-yard reception down to Minnesota's eight-yard line. Callaway played the most offensive snaps (58) of any Saints' wide receiver with Michael Thomas (foot) ruled out Week 4, as fellow starters Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry were both limited to under 68 percent of the team's offensive snaps due to respective bone bruise and ankle issues. Callaway finished behind Olave for the second most targets from backup quarterback Andy Dalton, and he should retain a starting role so long as Thomas remains sidelined.