Callaway did not haul in his lone target during Monday's 17-16 loss versus the Buccaneers.

Callaway has essentially fallen out of the Saints' wide receiver depth chart, as he's now seen just two targets while being ruled a healthy scratch twice in the last four weeks. While he appeared to have a chance at a bigger role after Kevin White (illness) was waived Monday, the 24-year-old Callaway wound up playing just two more offensive snaps than core special-teamer Tre'Quan Smith (11) and Kirk Merritt (11), the latter of whom was elevated from the practice squad Week 13. Callaway helped fill in for the team's extremely banged-up receiving corps up until Week 9. But, his targets have now gone toward explosive playmaker Rashid Shaheed, whose seen his playing time increase in each of the past four games. Expect Callaway to continue playing an extremely limited role when active moving forward.