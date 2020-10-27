Callaway was diagnosed with a minor ankle sprain after exiting Sunday's 27-24 win over the Panthers and is viewed as day-to-day heading into a Week 8 matchup with the Bears, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

With both Michael Thomas (hamstring/ankle) and Emmanuel Sanders (reserve/COVID-19 list) sidelined against Carolina, Callaway stepped up as quarterback Drew Brees' favorite read on the afternoon. He was particularly busy in the first 20 minutes of the contest, drawing six targets over that stretch. The undrafted rookie ultimately finished with eight receptions for 75 yards on 10 targets before limping off the field late in the fourth quarter. Fortunately for Callaway, he appears to have avoided a long-term issue, but his participation in practice will still need to be monitored as this weekend's game against the Bears approaches. Sanders won't be eligible to return until Week 9 and Thomas is far from a lock to suit up in Chicago either, so another heavy snap count could be headed Callaway's way if he can work past his own injury.