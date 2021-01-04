Callaway brought in three of four targets for 51 yards in the Saints' 33-7 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Callaway finished with his second-most yards of the season, though he was unable to find the end zone in Sunday's victory. He ends his rookie season with 21 receptions for 213 yards, though his final stat line was inflated due to the loss of Michael Thomas for much of the season. Callaway made most of his impact on special teams in his first NFL season, and that will likely be his role in 2021 when Thomas is set to return.