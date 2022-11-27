Callaway (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the 49ers.
Callaway was also a healthy scratch Week 10, and although he suited up Week 11 against the Rams, he only saw one target, which he caught for a six-yard gain. He'll now work to be active Week 13 against the Buccaneers.
