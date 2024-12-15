Valdes-Scantling gathered in two of seven targets for 64 yards during Sunday's 20-19 defeat versus the Commanders. He also logged one rush for four yards.

Valdes-Scantling briefly exited to get checked for a concussion during the fourth quarter, but he returned for the final drive of the game. The veteran wideout did not record a catch on three targets while quarterback Jake Haener was under center during the first half. He then wound up catching two long passes from rookie Spencer Rattler, who took over coming out of halftime. After totaling four touchdowns in his first three games with the Saints, Valdes-Scantling has gone two games in a row without a score. But, he's logged seven targets in each of these contests, and he's averaged 16.5 yards per targets on 21 targets across five games with New Orleans. The Saints will next play versus Green Bay on Monday, Dec. 23.