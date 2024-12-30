Valdes-Scantling "checked out well" Monday after leaving Sunday's Week 17 loss to the Raiders due to a back injury in the fourth quarter, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Valdes-Scantling had dealt with a chest issue in practice recently, which may have precipitated the Saints' decision to pull him after he took a hard hit late in Sunday's loss. However, it appears the veteran wideout avoided a significant injury and isn't in danger of missing Sunday's season finale against Tampa Bay. The Saints have been eliminated from playoff contention, but Valdes-Scantling does have some financial motivation to suit up against the Buccaneers, as he can earn a $250k bonus with one touchdown and another $250k with nine receptions.