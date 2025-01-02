Valdes-Scantling (chest) practiced fully Thursday.

After sitting out Week 16 at Green Bay due to a chest injury and an illness, Valdes-Scantling was able to suit up this past Sunday versus the Raiders, but his 78 percent snap share didn't amount to much in the box score (no catches on two targets). He since has followed up a limited session Wednesday with full participation one day later, thereby paving the way for active status Sunday at Tampa Bay. With no practice reps to speak of for No. 1 QB Derek Carr (left hand) this week, Valdes-Scantling appears as if he'll be on the receiving end of passes from rookie Spencer Rattler yet again.