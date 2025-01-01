Valdes-Scantling (chest) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Valdes-Scantling sat out Week 16 at Green Bay due to an illness and a chest issue but was able to suit up this past Sunday versus the Raiders, playing 78 percent of the offensive snaps. He also didn't haul in either of his two targets, and while interim coach Darren Rizzi relayed to Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune afterward that Valdes-Scantling picked up a back injury, he said one day later that the wide receiver checked out OK, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. In the end, the aforementioned chest injury continues to plague Valdes-Scantling as the Saints begin Week 18 prep.