Valdes-Scantling (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Valdes-Scantling operated with a cap on his practice reps this week, which was a step up from his lack of activity last week before he was deemed inactive Monday in Green Bay. He isn't dealing with an illness anymore, but a chest injury has lingered, placing a cloud over his status for Week 17. Valdes-Scantling's availability, or lack thereof, will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.