Lattimore (ankle) is active for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.

Lattimore returns from a two-game absence Thursday night after being limited in practice the entire week. The rookie will be tasked with containing Julio Jones, which is arguably his toughest challenge so far this season. If he is bothered by the ankle injury, expect P.J. Williams to potentially see increased reps on defense.