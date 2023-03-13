Lattimore agreed to restructure his contract with the Saints on Monday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Lattimore and DE Cameron Jordan continue the Saints' annual tradition of restructuring top players' contracts to free up cap space for the season ahead. Lattimore missed 10 games last year after three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, but he's still the No. 1 cornerback in New Orleans and has a long-term contact through 2026. He'll turn 27 in May.