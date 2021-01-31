Lattimore finished the 2020 season with 62 tackles (52 solo), 11 passes defended and two interceptions.
Lattimore provided another solid season and earned his third Pro-Bowl nod in four seasons. Though he allowed a career-high seven touchdowns while in coverage, he was still an elite defender and has established himself as one of the best corners in the game. He'll return to New Orleans in 2021, where he'll look to add another solid season to his already-robust resume.
