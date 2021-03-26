Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland on Thursday under suspicion of receiving stolen property, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.
Lattimore has not yet been formally charged, but jail records confirm that the three-time Pro Bowler was arrested late Thursday. As further details emerge, the NFL and the Saints could become involved and potentially deliver a suspension or fine. Lattimore is heading into the final year of his rookie contract with New Orleans.
