Lattimore (ankle) participated in the portion of Tuesday's practice that was open to the media, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

Lattimore has missed the last two games with the ankle injury, but his participation Tuesday is surely a good sign for the rookie's status heading into a short week. Expect an official update on Lattimore's status to come following the conclusion of Wednesday's practice session.

