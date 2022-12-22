Lattimore (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Browns, Terrin Waack of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Lattimore has not played since suffering an abdomen injury against Seattle in Week 5, and he has been listed as questionable before being ruled inactive ahead of each of the Saints' last three games. However, coach Dennis Allen said Thursday that he feels the cornerback is "as close as he's been" to returning," and that the team will continue to monitor him heading into Saturday's game, according to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Even if Lattimore is active, it's possible he could be eased back into a starting role opposite Paulson Adebo, so Bradley Roby and Alontae Taylor could still be in line for significant roles versus Cleveland.