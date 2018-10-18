Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Clears concussion protocol
Lattimore (concussion) has cleared the concussion protocol Thursday, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Lattimore appears to have fully recovered from a concussion sustained in Week 5. He appears on track to suit up against the Ravens on Sunday as expected, and attempt to contain Baltimore's Joe Flacco-led offense.
