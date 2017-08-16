Lattimore could see an increased role with Delvin Breaux sidelined for 4-6 weeks with a fractured fibula.

Lattimore had missed the past two weeks with a minor knee injury, but he returned to practice earlier this week and is expected to be healthy in time to play in either the second or third preseason game. While Lattimore will have to play catch up after missing time during training camp, the Saints' first-round draft pick could serve as the team's starting cornerback in Week 1 in Breaux's absence.