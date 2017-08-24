Play

Lattimore exited Monday's practice after appearing to suffer an injury during individual drills, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.

Lattimore is looking at a potentially increased role with the defense to begin the season following Delvin Breaux's fractured fibula. The extent and cause of his departure remain unclear, but the team should update his status in the coming days.

