Lattimore (abdomen) was Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune as a non-participant on the Saints' injury report Wednesday.

Lattimore has missed the Saints' last five games with an abdomen issue, leaving him sidelined for the Saints' first practice of Week 11. Now, the 26-year-old will have two more practices to increase his activity, or else he'll likely be ruled out for the sixth straight week. Paulson Adebo, Alontae Tylor and Chris Harris have seen extensive usage as New Orleans' only healthy cornerbacks with Lattimore sidelined, and they'll likely continue to fill out the team's secondary if the four-time Pro Bowler remains out Sunday against the Rams.