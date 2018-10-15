Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Doing well with concussion
Lattimore (concussion) is doing well in recovery and could potentially play Sunday against the Ravens.
Lattimore suffered a concussion in Week 5 and head coach Sean Payton said the reason the cornerback is still in the protocol is because the team hasn't practiced yet. Once he clears the protocol as expected he'll figure to play in Week 7.
