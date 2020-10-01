Lattimore (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Lattimore was limited in Wednesday's practice, so his complete lack of participation Thursday signifies a step in the wrong direction. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the starting cornerback tweaked his hamstring in practice, so his status heading into Sunday's game in Detroit will be worth monitoring closely.
