Lattimore (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Atlanta, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Lattimore logged three limited practices this week. He's missed two straight games due to a hamstring issue. If the star cornerback manages to suit up on Thanksgiving Day, it'll be a huge boost to New Orleans' secondary.

