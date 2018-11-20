Lattimore had a team-high four tackles (all solo) and an interception during Sunday's 48-7 win over the Eagles.

Lattimore had one of New Orleans' three interceptions against Carson Wentz, his first of the season. The 22-year-old hasn't been as active in the turnover game as he was during his rookie year, though Sunday's performance could be a sign of things to come. He'll look to pick off another pass Thursday against the Falcons.