Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Earns first interception Sunday
Lattimore had a team-high four tackles (all solo) and an interception during Sunday's 48-7 win over the Eagles.
Lattimore had one of New Orleans' three interceptions against Carson Wentz, his first of the season. The 22-year-old hasn't been as active in the turnover game as he was during his rookie year, though Sunday's performance could be a sign of things to come. He'll look to pick off another pass Thursday against the Falcons.
More News
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Stuffs stat sheet Sunday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Progressing in recovery•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Doing well with concussion•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Ruled out for remainder of Monday's affair•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Leaves game with possible concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...