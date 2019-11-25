Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Estimated as limited participant
Lattimore (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Lattimore returned to practice as a limited participant Friday but was inactive for Sunday's win over the Panthers. The 23-year-old likely will need to put in a full practice by Wednesday to avoid an injury designation for Thursday's matchup with the Falcons.
