Lattimore (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Lattimore returned to practice as a limited participant Friday but was inactive for Sunday's win over the Panthers. The 23-year-old likely will need to put in a full practice by Wednesday to avoid an injury designation for Thursday's matchup with the Falcons.

