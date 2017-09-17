Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Evaluated for concussion
Lattimore is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Patriots, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Lattimore recorded seven tackles (six solo) and two pass breakups before leaving Sunday's game. He's proving that he's the first-round rookie the Saints need on defense, but if this injury is long-term, expect to see serious depth problems in New Orleans' secondary.
