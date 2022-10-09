Lattimore (abdomen) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Lattimore did not record a tackle before exiting with an apparent abdomen injury at some point during Sunday's game, leaving return for the fourth quarter up in the air. With the Pro Bowler sidelined for the time being, expect Bradley Roby and Chris Harris to take on more prominent roles within the Saints' secondary.