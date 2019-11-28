Lattimore (hamstring) is expected to suit up for Thursday night's 8:20 ET contest against the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lattimore, who the Saints list as as questionable, has missed the last two games, but it looks like he'll be back to bolster the team's secondary Thursday. The cornerback has logged 38 tackles and a pick in nine games to date, numbers that make him an option in deeper IDP formats.