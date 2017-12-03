Lattimore (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, is expected to play and start in the contest, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Lattimore isn't 100 percent after the ankle injury he suffered in Week 11 against the Redskins sidelined him for last week's loss to the Rams and limited him in practice Friday, but it appears he'll go through field tests leading up to Sunday's game with the intention of playing. If active for the contest, Lattimore and the rest of the Saints secondary will look to deliver a dominant repeat performance against Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who was limited to 167 passing yards and threw three interceptions when the two sides first met in Week 3.