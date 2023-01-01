Lattimore (abdomen) is expected to suit up Sunday versus the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Lattimore hasn't played since Week 5 due to an abdomen injury, but it looks like New Orleans expects the star cornerback to be available in Philadelphia. With Jalen Hurts (shoulder) listed as doubtful, Lattimore will likely face the task of containing Gardner Minshew if indeed active. Official word on the cornerback's status will come prior to Sunday's early window 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Questionable against Philadelphia•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Remaining out Week 16•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Chance to play Saturday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Still out•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Logs limited practice Wednesday•