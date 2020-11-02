Lattimore racked up eight tackles (seven solo), a tackle for a loss, a pass defended, and an interception in the Saints' 26-23 OT win over the Bears on Sunday.

Lattimore hasn't had the best season to date, but he turned it around in this one, finishing second on the team in tackles and coming away with his first pick of the season. He'll have his work cut out for him in Week 9 when the Saints contend with Tampa Bay and the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and new Buccaneers addition Antonio Brown.