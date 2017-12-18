Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Fourth inteception
Lattimore had five tackles (three solo), three pass defenses and an interception in Sunday's 31-19 win against the Jets.
Lattimore's interception came on the meaningless last play of the game, but fantasy owners will certainly take it. The rookie first-round pick now has four interceptions this season and is up to 44 total tackles in just 11 games. The playmaking cornerback may be worth a look in deeper IDP leagues in a Week 16 rematch against the Falcons, a team against which he notched three tackles and a pick just a couple of weeks ago.
