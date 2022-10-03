Lattimore recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) during the Saints' 28-25 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Lattimore was held without a tackle last week against Carolina, but he matched the second-highest tackle total of his career during Sunday's narrow loss in London. The 26-year-old has had a somewhat quiet start to the season, totaling 15 tackles (10 solo) and a pass defense over the Saints' first four games.