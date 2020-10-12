Lattimore (hamstring) is active for Monday's game versus the Chargers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Lattimore was limited in practice all week and showed enough to play in the primetime contest. He'll have the tough task of covering Keenan Allen, who has recorded a 28-290-1 line over three games since rookie Justin Herbert took over under center.
