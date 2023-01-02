Lattimore logged six solo tackles and two passes defended, including one returned for a touchdown, during Sunday's 20-10 win over the Eagles.

Lattimore punctuated his return to the field with a game-sealing interception that he returned for a 12-yard touchdown, putting New Orleans up 20-10 in the fourth quarter. The 26-year-old had been sidelined since Week 5 due to a lingering abdomen injury that he said affected both his ribs and kidneys, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. Lattimore also mentioned postgame that the decision to play ultimately came down to how he was feeling Sunday, per Terrell, though he did wind up playing every defensive snap in the win. Unless the Saints opt to rest their starters now that the team's playoff chances are officially out of reach, Lattimore should continue to serve as the No. 1 cornerback Week 18 versus Carolina.