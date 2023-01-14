Lattimore recorded 29 tackles (20 solo) and four interceptions, including one sack, while playing seven games in the 2022 season.

Lattimore sat out the heart of the season after he sustained an injury to his ribs and kidney during the Week 5 win over Seattle. While he did return and play every defensive snap for the final two games of the season, the four-time Pro Bowler registered the least productive season of his career while also playing fewer than 13 regular-season games for the first time. Lattimore posted double-digit passes defended in each of his first five seasons, and he was still the team's top cornerback when healthy. The 26-year-old has four remaining seasons on his five-year, $97.6 million contract with the Saints.