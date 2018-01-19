Lattimore recorded 52 tackles (43 solo), 18 passes defensed, five interceptions and one forced fumble across 13 games in his rookie season.

The 11th overall pick of last year's draft immediately started paying dividends for the Saints, helping to improve a defense that ranked dead last in yards allowed in 2016. His five interceptions led all rookies and tied him for fifth in the league. Only 21, the sky is the limit for the former Ohio State Buckeye, who will enter the offseason as the Saints top cornerback.