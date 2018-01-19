Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Impressive rookie campaign
Lattimore recorded 52 tackles (43 solo), 18 passes defensed, five interceptions and one forced fumble across 13 games in his rookie season.
The 11th overall pick of last year's draft immediately started paying dividends for the Saints, helping to improve a defense that ranked dead last in yards allowed in 2016. His five interceptions led all rookies and tied him for fifth in the league. Only 21, the sky is the limit for the former Ohio State Buckeye, who will enter the offseason as the Saints top cornerback.
More News
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Records fifth interception•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Fourth inteception•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Records third interception•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Active Thursday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Questionable, but expected to play•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Listed as questionable•
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....